US Sees 'Tsunami' Of Anti-Semitism Online Focused On Coronavirus - Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

US Sees 'Tsunami' of Anti-Semitism Online Focused on Coronavirus - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The US State Department has witnessed a wave of anti-Semtitism online related to the coronavirus outbreak over the past 60 days, Special Envoy Elan Carr said on Monday.

"What we've seen in the past two months is really a wave - a tsunami, I might say - of anti-Semitism on the internet focused on the coronavirus," Carr said.

Jews, he added, are often targeted during deep economic downturns which is why the US must be vigilant and mindful in countering anti-Semitic COVID-19-related conspiracy theories.

Carr also said that for the first time a special envoy on anti-Semitism now has an assistant specifically dedicated to combating internet hate.

The United States has been worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with nearly 1.2 million infections and more than 68,000 COVID-19-related deaths.

