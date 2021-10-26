US Sees Uzbek Presidential Election as Peaceful, But Overly Restrictive - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The United States agrees with monitors that the Uzbek presidential election was peaceful but is concerned about the overly restrictive environment under which it was held, State Department spokesman Ned price said in a statement.

Earlier, the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on his victory in the recent presidential election. Mirziyoyev was headed towards victory as of late Sunday by capturing more than 80 percent of the vote.

"We concur with the OSCE-ODIHR monitoring mission's observation that the vote was peaceful and characterized by high voter turnout but share the OSCE mission's concerns that the elections took place in an overly restrictive political environment and that important election safeguards were disregarded," Price said on Monday.

The US, however, welcomes the Uzbek government's improved cooperation with the OSCE-ODIHR monitoring mission and is committed to continued engagement with the Uzbek government on election reforms and other issues of bilateral and regional importance.