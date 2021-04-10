UrduPoint.com
US Sees Vienna Meetings As Sign Tehran Wants To Return To JCPOA Compliance - State Dept.

US Sees Vienna Meetings as Sign Tehran Wants to Return to JCPOA Compliance - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) The United States sees the Vienna meetings as a sign that Iran may be serious about returning into compliance of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a senior US State Department official said in a telephone briefing.

"The atmosphere... it was business-like, they took the matter seriously," the official said on Friday.

"We read that as a sign that perhaps they mean what they say when they claim they want to find a way back to the JCPOA if the United States is back in compliance."

The United States, through indirect talks, notified Iran that it would be prepared to lift sanctions if it abides to obligations in the nuclear agreement, but some "legitimate" sanctions would remain, the official said. Moreover, the official said United States would like to build on the nuclear deal after it was neglected for three years by the previous US administration.

