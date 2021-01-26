UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sees WHO In Central Role In Pandemic Fight, Vows To Support Organization - Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Sees WHO in Central Role in Pandemic Fight, Vows to Support Organization - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The United States believes that the World Health Organization (WHO) has a central role to play in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and is committed to strengthening the organization, Rodney Hunter, Political Coordinator at the US Mission to the United Nations said in a Security Council meeting on Monday.

"The WHO must play a central role in our combined response to this pandemic," Hunter said. "As a WHO member state, the United States will work closely with all of you to ensure the WHO is strengthened and reformed appropriately, not only to face this current challenge but also to effectively stand up to other challenges yet to come.

"

Hunter also said that the United States looks forward to working with the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, COVAX and Gavi Vaccine Alliance to help facilitate a rapid vaccine rollout worldwide.

US President Joe Biden immediately upon taking office on January 20 announced the United States will rejoin the WHO, reversing the move by former President Donald Trump to exit the organization.

Related Topics

World United Nations Trump Alliance United States January All

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

4 minutes ago

Samsung Pakistan held a virtual EPIC event to Laun ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves ‘National Policy fo ..

2 hours ago

Seven children kidnapped from Nigeria orphanage

39 minutes ago

Capital police launches crackdown against beggars, ..

39 minutes ago

China, India Agree to Speed Up Withdrawal of Troop ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.