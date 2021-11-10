US Sees 'Window of Opportunity' to Resolve Ethiopia Conflict - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The United States sees a "window of opportunity" when it comes to resolving the conflict in Ethiopia, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We see a window of opportunity," Price told journalists when asked about Washington's stance on the conflict.

The US remains fully engaged in efforts to persuade all sides in the conflict in Ethiopia to agree on an immediate cessation of hostilities, he added.