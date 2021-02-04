US Seized Millions of Counterfeit Masks Last Year - Customs Agency

US Customs officials seized millions of counterfeit face masks supposedly to protect against the COVID -19 pandemic in Fiscal Year 2020, more than half of them originating in China, Customs Border protection said in an annual report on Thursday

=WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) US Customs officials seized millions of counterfeit face masks supposedly to protect against the COVID -19 pandemic in Fiscal Year 2020 , more than half of them originating in China , Customs Border protection said in an annual report on Thursday.

"CBP ... seized a large number of counterfeit, unapproved or otherwise substandard COVID-19 related products that threatened the health and safety of American consumers," the report said. "These seizures included 177,356 food and Drug Administration-prohibited COVID-19 test kits in 378 incidents [and] 12,709,390 counterfeit face masks in 352 incidents.

Customs officials also seized 38,098 Food and Drug Administrationprohibited chloroquine tablets in 221 incidents, the report said.

"Over half of these seizures, 53 percent, occurred in the express consignment environment; 24 percent were discovered in incoming mail, and roughly 51 percent originated in China," the CBP said.

The agency also collaborated with partner government bodies to expedite medical supplies and personal protective equipment through the customs clearance process, while working to identify and intercept fraudulent, unapproved, or otherwise substandard material, the report added.