UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Seized Millions Of Counterfeit Masks Last Year - Customs Agency

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 09:27 PM

US Seized Millions of Counterfeit Masks Last Year - Customs Agency

US Customs officials seized millions of counterfeit face masks supposedly to protect against the COVID -19 pandemic in Fiscal Year 2020, more than half of them originating in China, Customs Border protection said in an annual report on Thursday

=WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) US Customs officials seized millions of counterfeit face masks supposedly to protect against the COVID -19 pandemic in Fiscal Year 2020, more than half of them originating in China, Customs Border protection said in an annual report on Thursday.

"CBP ... seized a large number of counterfeit, unapproved or otherwise substandard COVID-19 related products that threatened the health and safety of American consumers," the report said. "These seizures included 177,356 food and Drug Administration-prohibited COVID-19 test kits in 378 incidents [and] 12,709,390 counterfeit face masks in 352 incidents.

"

Customs officials also seized 38,098 Food and Drug Administrationprohibited chloroquine tablets in 221 incidents, the report said.

"Over half of these seizures, 53 percent, occurred in the express consignment environment; 24 percent were discovered in incoming mail, and roughly 51 percent originated in China," the CBP said.

The agency also collaborated with partner government bodies to expedite medical supplies and personal protective equipment through the customs clearance process, while working to identify and intercept fraudulent, unapproved, or otherwise substandard material, the report added.

Related Topics

China Threatened Border 2020 Government Million

Recent Stories

President of ICRC lauds UAE’s international huma ..

13 minutes ago

Jam Kamal inaugurates Garuk Storage Dam at Kharan

1 minute ago

AJK President, PM vows to continue moral, politica ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Mayor Says Coronavirus Statistics Getting I ..

4 minutes ago

Torch bearing demo staged to mark Kashmir Solidari ..

4 minutes ago

Kashmiris' indigenous movement for freedom destine ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.