US Seized More Information Linking Giuliani to Ukraine Officials - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Investigators seized more evidence than previously thought while executing the warrants on Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, including communications with accounts allegedly linked to Ukrainian government officials Yuriy Lutsenko and Roman Nasirov, court documents revealed on Tuesday.

Investigators executed the search warrants against Giuliani on April 28 to gain access to certain accounts and electronic devices related to a case about whether he violated foreign lobbying laws. The faulty redaction method allowed the public to read the case's court documents by copying and pasting the text into a separate document.

"Not only will the seized items reflect the conversations between Giuliani, Toensing and others leading up to the arrests of the defendants, but also the communications immediately following the defendants' arrests," the document said.

The document revealed that the government sought and seized a variety of undisclosed materials from multiple individuals, including the iCloud and e-mail accounts of Giuliani, the iCloud account of attorney Victoria Toensing, an email account believed to belong to former Ukraine Prosecutor General of Ukraine Lutsenko and an e-mail account believed to belong to the former head of the Ukrainian Fiscal Service Nasirov.

In the document, the defendants also requested that the court schedule a status conference, ensure the government performs a review of the contents of all seized materials and orders production of all the information from the searches and seizures for the defendants to review.