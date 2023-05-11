UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023

US Seizes 13 Internet Domains Allegedly Used by Lebanon's Hezbollah - Justice Dept.

The US authorities have seized 13 internet domains allegedly owned by Lebanon's Hezbollah, the Justice Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The US authorities have seized 13 internet domains allegedly owned by Lebanon's Hezbollah, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"The US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced today the seizure of 13 domains used by Specially Designated Nationals (SDNs), Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs), and their members associated with Lebanese Hezbollah," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The Justice Department pointed out that five of the domains were registered in the Public Interest Registry - moqawama.

org, almanarnews.org, manarnews.org, almanar-tv.org and alshahid.org.

Eight other domains were registered to Verisign, Inc. -� manartv.net, manarnews.net, almanar-tv.com, almanar-tv.net, alidaamouch.com, Ibrahim-alsayed.net, alemdad.net, and naimkassem.net, it said.

All of the websites identified show a notice saying that they have been seized by the United States government for sanctions violations.

