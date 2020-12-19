US Seizes 2 Fake Coronavirus Vaccine Websites - US Attorney

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The US authorities have seized two fake websites pretending to belong to the biotech companies producing coronavirus vaccines, US Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert Hur said.

"The US Attorney's Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to bringing to justice the criminals that try to take advantage of this global pandemic to line their pockets at the expense of the most vulnerable," Hur said on Friday about the seizure of the mordernatx.com and regeneronmedicals.com websites.

Hur urged Americans to remain vigilant and avoid using websites and links form unsolicited messages as well as send them personal information.

The Justice Department said in a statement that both websites were detected last week by private and governmental security entities.

"Additional investigation revealed that the mordernatx.com domain name was registered on about December 8, 2020, through a company headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with no personal information for the registrar listed," the statement said.

The other website, regeneronmedicals.com, was registered two days earlier and lists the registrant as an individual residing in Nigeria, the statement said.

"By seizing these sites, the government has prevented third parties from acquiring the Names and using them to commit additional crimes, as well as prevented third parties from continuing to access the sites in their present form," the statement added.