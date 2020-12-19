UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Seizes 2 Fake Coronavirus Vaccine Websites - US Attorney

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 02:40 AM

US Seizes 2 Fake Coronavirus Vaccine Websites - US Attorney

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The US authorities have seized two fake websites pretending to belong to the biotech companies producing coronavirus vaccines, US Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert Hur said.

"The US Attorney's Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to bringing to justice the criminals that try to take advantage of this global pandemic to line their pockets at the expense of the most vulnerable," Hur said on Friday about the seizure of the mordernatx.com and regeneronmedicals.com websites.

Hur urged Americans to remain vigilant and avoid using websites and links form unsolicited messages as well as send them personal information.

The Justice Department said in a statement that both websites were detected last week by private and governmental security entities.

"Additional investigation revealed that the mordernatx.com domain name was registered on about December 8, 2020, through a company headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with no personal information for the registrar listed," the statement said.

The other website, regeneronmedicals.com, was registered two days earlier and lists the registrant as an individual residing in Nigeria, the statement said.

"By seizing these sites, the government has prevented third parties from acquiring the Names and using them to commit additional crimes, as well as prevented third parties from continuing to access the sites in their present form," the statement added.

Related Topics

Company Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Nigeria Turkish Lira December Criminals 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Military projectile launched by Al-Houthi Militia ..

1 hour ago

UAE topping ME countries on handling COVID-19 test ..

2 hours ago

King of Malaysia arrives in UAE

4 hours ago

FBR Chairman holds E-Kutchery,directs to bridge ga ..

2 hours ago

Number of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Living Below ..

2 hours ago

Russia's GDP Decline Slowed Down to 3.7% in Novemb ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.