US Seizes 2 Fake WalMart Websites Selling Fake COVID-19 Treatments - Security Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The US government shut down two websites that stole personal information from consumers by impersonating retail giant WalMart and claiming to sell COVID-19 cures, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Thursday.

"The fraudulent websites allegedly offer a number of drugs for sale for the experimental and unapproved treatment or prevention of COVID-19," a joint press release from DHS and the US Attorney for the state of Maryland said.

Instead, the domains were used used to collect the personal information "for nefarious purposes, including fraud, phishing attacks and/or deployment of malware," the release said.

The websites were 12th and 13th seized by DHS and the Maryland US Attorney's Office, according to the release.