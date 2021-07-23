UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Seizes 2 Fake WalMart Websites Selling Fake COVID-19 Treatments - Security Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 01:30 AM

US Seizes 2 Fake WalMart Websites Selling Fake COVID-19 Treatments - Security Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The US government shut down two websites that stole personal information from consumers by impersonating retail giant WalMart and claiming to sell COVID-19 cures, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Thursday.

"The fraudulent websites allegedly offer a number of drugs for sale for the experimental and unapproved treatment or prevention of COVID-19," a joint press release from DHS and the US Attorney for the state of Maryland said.

Instead, the domains were used used to collect the personal information "for nefarious purposes, including fraud, phishing attacks and/or deployment of malware," the release said.

The websites were 12th and 13th seized by DHS and the Maryland US Attorney's Office, according to the release.

Related Topics

Drugs Sale From Government

Recent Stories

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

4 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

4 hours ago

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and in ..

4 hours ago

More than half of EU adults now fully vaccinated a ..

5 hours ago

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

6 hours ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.