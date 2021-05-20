US Seizes 4,500 Counterfeit Facemasks From China - Customs Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The US authorities impounded more than 4,000 counterfeit designer facemasks from China in a shipment bound for Puerto Rico, the Customs and Border Protection (CPB) agency said on Thursday.

"Officers found 4,550 counterfeit medical face masks from fashion designers such as Dior (1,150), Louis Vuitton (1,100), Gucci (1,400), Burberry (400), and Fendi (500). The face masks were reviewed by an import specialist who determined the items were counterfeit," a CPB press release said.

Customs inspectors in the state of Ohio intercepted the shipment bound for Puerto Rico.

If the items were real, retail prices would have totaled more than $1.36 million, the release said.

Officials seized more than 12.7 million counterfeit face masks, nearly 180,000 coronavirus test kits not approved by the food and Drug Administration (FDA), more than 38,000 FDA-prohibited chloroquine tablets and thousands of other illicit and potentially unsafe medical and sanitary products in 2020, the release added.

Most of the products originated in China, according to the release.