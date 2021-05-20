UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Seizes 4,500 Counterfeit Facemasks From China - Customs Agency

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 01:50 AM

US Seizes 4,500 Counterfeit Facemasks From China - Customs Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The US authorities impounded more than 4,000 counterfeit designer facemasks from China in a shipment bound for Puerto Rico, the Customs and Border Protection (CPB) agency said on Thursday.

"Officers found 4,550 counterfeit medical face masks from fashion designers such as Dior (1,150), Louis Vuitton (1,100), Gucci (1,400), Burberry (400), and Fendi (500). The face masks were reviewed by an import specialist who determined the items were counterfeit," a CPB press release said.

Customs inspectors in the state of Ohio intercepted the shipment bound for Puerto Rico.

If the items were real, retail prices would have totaled more than $1.36 million, the release said.

Officials seized more than 12.7 million counterfeit face masks, nearly 180,000 coronavirus test kits not approved by the food and Drug Administration (FDA), more than 38,000 FDA-prohibited chloroquine tablets and thousands of other illicit and potentially unsafe medical and sanitary products in 2020, the release added.

Most of the products originated in China, according to the release.

Related Topics

Import China Border 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden Says US Must Demonstrate Leadership in Arcti ..

1 hour ago

Lavrov Arrived in Reykjavik, Will Meet Blinken Soo ..

1 hour ago

US Waives Nord Stream 2 Related Sanctions Due to N ..

1 hour ago

Belgium Rescues 49 UK-Bound Vietnamese Migrants - ..

1 hour ago

Bernal tightens grip on Giro d'Italia as Schmid wi ..

1 hour ago

CIA head constable arrested over corruption

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.