US Seizes $75Mln Worth Of Russian Businessman Vekselberg's Properties - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 08:31 PM

The US government would seize six luxury properties in New York and Florida worth $75 million that belong to Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg allegedly for violating sanctions against Russia and for engaging in money laundering, the Justice Department said on Friday

"Today's action, filed on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, seeks forfeiture of six luxury properties owned by Viktor Vekselberg that his associate Vladimir Voronchenko maintained by funneling millions of Dollars into the United States," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The US government is sending a strong message to all those who seek to violate the existing sanctions regime and engage in money laundering that it will use every available tool to forfeit criminal proceeds and will use that money to help the US allies in Ukraine under the newly enacted law, the release said.

