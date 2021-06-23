US seizes Iranian state news websites

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :US law enforcement seized control of the websites of two Iranian state-controlled news groups, Press tv and Al-Alam, and of the Al-Masirah TV channel of Yemen's Houthis, statements posted on the websites showed Tuesday.

Each site had displayed a single page with a statement that it "has been seized by the United States Government" and making reference to US sanctions laws, accompanied by the seal of the FBI and the US Department of Commerce.