US Seizes Largest Iranian Fuel Shipment Bound For Venezuela - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:49 AM



The United States has seized four oil tankers with Iranian fuel bound for Venezuela, the US Justice Department said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The United States has seized four oil tankers with Iranian fuel bound for Venezuela, the US Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.

"The Justice Department today announced the successful disruption of a multi-million Dollar fuel shipment by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a designated foreign terrorist organization, that was bound for Venezuela," the release said.

The Justice Department pointed out in the release that the actions represent the US government's largest-ever seizure of fuel shipments from Iran.

Earlier on Friday, Iran's Ambassador in Caracas Hojat Soltani denied that the United States had confiscated Iranian fuel cargo from vessels en route to Venezuela.

