US Seizes Oil Tanker Allegedly Violating North Korea Sanctions - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) A US Federal court has confiscated a 2,734-ton oil tanker, M/T Courageous, that was allegedly used to deliver petroleum products to the North Korea in violation of the existing sanctions regime, the Justice Department said on Friday.

"A New York federal court today entered a judgment of forfeiture regarding the M/T Courageous, a 2,734-ton oil-products tanker used to make illicit deliveries of petroleum products through ship-to-ship transfers with vessels flagged in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK or North Korea) and direct shipments to the North Korean port of Nampo," the Department said in a release.