US Seizes Over 100 'Switch' Devices That Convert Handguns to Machine Guns - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Police has seized 117 switch devices, which turn ordinary handguns into rapid-fire automatic weapons, during the arrest of a man who stockpiled illegal firearms in the city of Chicago, the US Justice Department announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"[Leonard] Johnson was arrested Monday after agents from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives executed a search warrant at his home. The agents seized five firearms, including three machine guns, and approximately 117 "switch" devices, according to a criminal complaint and affidavit filed in US District Court in Chicago," the release said.

Johnson made an initial court appearance on Tuesday before US Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert in Chicago and was ordered to remain in Federal custody pending a Friday detention.

The switch turns a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic weapon capable of firing dozens of rounds in seconds.