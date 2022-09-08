UrduPoint.com

US Seizes Over $30Mln In Cryptocurrency From Hackers Tied To N. Korea - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 09:26 PM

The United States seized more than $30 million in cryptocurrency from hackers linked to North Korea, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The United States seized more than $30 million in cryptocurrency from hackers linked to North Korea, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The report said US law enforcement seized the funds from the North Korean hacking group known as Lazarus Group.

However, this recovery is only a portion of the hundreds of millions the Lazarus Group stole.

The United States alleges that the North Korean authorities used its digital Currency mixing firm Blender to process more than $20.5 million of the illicit proceeds from the theft of $620 million in Ethereum cryptocurrency by the Lazarus Group on March 23, according to the US Treasury Department.

On April 22, OFAC sanctioned three cryptocurrency wallets belonging to the Lazarus Group for involvement in illicit cybercrime and sanctions evasion activities.

More Stories From World

