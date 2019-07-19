UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Seizes Shipment Of Lead-Saturated Children's Hair Brushes From China - Customs Agency

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 10:08 PM

US Seizes Shipment of Lead-Saturated Children's Hair Brushes From China - Customs Agency

A shipment from China of folding children's hair brushes with 25 times the legal limit for lead has been seized and will be destroyed, US Customs and Border Protection (CPB) said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) A shipment from China of folding children's hair brushes with 25 times the legal limit for lead has been seized and will be destroyed, US Customs and Border Protection (CPB) said in a press release on Friday.

CBP officers inspecting a shipment from China became suspicious when finding children's hair brushes accessorized with a mirror, which were not listed on the manifest and sent samples to the Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) for tests, the release said.

"CPSC advised CBP... that samples of the brushes contained excessive lead levels, specifically exceeding 2,500 parts per million," the release said.

"With a few limited exceptions, all children's products manufactured in or imported into the United States must not contain more than 100 parts per million of total lead content in accessible parts."

Several incidents with contaminated products from China have emerged in recent years and include poisonous dog food, smelly drywall due to high sulfur content and toothpaste sweetened with antifreeze. The incidents prompted the Chinese government to crack down on the responsible companies, according to published reports.

Related Topics

China Lead United States Border All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Pentagon Reiterates US Downed Iranian Drone Amid T ..

1 minute ago

Govt not interfering in affairs of national instit ..

3 minutes ago

High support for Zelensky party ahead of Ukraine v ..

3 minutes ago

Courts awards three-day more physical remand of ju ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to enhance tax net, for documenting country's ..

3 minutes ago

Alaphilippe stuns Thomas in Tour time-trial, exten ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.