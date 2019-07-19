(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) A shipment from China of folding children's hair brushes with 25 times the legal limit for lead has been seized and will be destroyed, US Customs and Border Protection (CPB) said in a press release on Friday.

CBP officers inspecting a shipment from China became suspicious when finding children's hair brushes accessorized with a mirror, which were not listed on the manifest and sent samples to the Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) for tests, the release said.

"CPSC advised CBP... that samples of the brushes contained excessive lead levels, specifically exceeding 2,500 parts per million," the release said.

"With a few limited exceptions, all children's products manufactured in or imported into the United States must not contain more than 100 parts per million of total lead content in accessible parts."

Several incidents with contaminated products from China have emerged in recent years and include poisonous dog food, smelly drywall due to high sulfur content and toothpaste sweetened with antifreeze. The incidents prompted the Chinese government to crack down on the responsible companies, according to published reports.