US Seizes Venezuela Govt Plane In Dominican Republic On Rubio Visit
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 09:08 PM
The United States on Thursday seized a second aircraft belonging to the Venezuelan government in less than a year during a visit to the Dominican Republic by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, despite nascent diplomacy with leftist leader Nicolas Maduro
Santo Domingo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The United States on Thursday seized a second aircraft belonging to the Venezuelan government in less than a year during a visit to the Dominican Republic by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, despite nascent diplomacy with leftist leader Nicolas Maduro.
Rubio traveled to a military airstrip in the capital Santo Domingo where, in front of cameras, a Dominican Republic prosecutor and US law enforcement representative together taped a sign that said "seized" on a Dassault Falcon 200 jet bearing a Venezuelan flag.
Dominican Republic authorities detained the aircraft last year after US authorities said it had violated unilateral US sanctions against Venezuela.
Venezuelan officials used the plane to fly to Greece, Turkey, Russia, Nicaragua and Cuba, and had taken it to the Dominican Republic for maintenance, according to the US State Department.
Maduro's oil minister also used the plane to attend a meeting of the OPEC oil cartel in the United Arab Emirates in 2019, according to the Treasury Department.
In September, the United States, then led by president Joe Biden, announced the seizure of another Venezuelan government airplane in the Dominican Republic that had been used to transport Maduro on international trips.
President Donald Trump has long vowed a hard line on Venezuela and in his first term unsuccessfully sought to remove Maduro, who has faced wide international questioning on the legitimacy of his election victories.
But an envoy from Trump, Richard Grenell, last week traveled to Caracas to meet with Maduro, securing the release of six US prisoners.
Venezuela said the talks were held with "mutual respect," but Rubio and other US officials have insisted that there was no backtracking on the US refusal to accept Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate president.
Recent Stories
Notorious criminal injured in shootout with police in Attock
Police constable martyred, another injured in Attock gun attack
Spring tree plantation campaign 2025 kicks off in Battagram
Timely distribution of books being ensured in schools: DEO Quetta
Aror University inaugurates OGDCL Game Design Lab
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews implementation of reforms in power sector
Police recover dead body hanging from tree
Wooden Scriptures Exhibition Featuring Iranian Artist's Masterpieces Unveils at ..
CDA cracks down on defaulters for house-building loan lapses
PTA advises consumers to verify tax payment status before purchasing mobile devi ..
Breathe Pakistan moot concludes with strong call for urgent, multisectoral actio ..
PRBC, PCJCCI sign MoU to enhance trade cooperation
More Stories From World
-
Sutherland starts for Scotland against Six Nations champions Ireland2 hours ago
-
Smith and Carey tons put Australia into lead in second Sri Lanka Test2 hours ago
-
Campaigning ends as violence-weary Ecuadorans eye Sunday vote2 hours ago
-
'Perfect' Odermatt delivers super-G master class for third world gold2 hours ago
-
Papadakis and Hubbell take same-sex ice dancing to new level2 hours ago
-
Flight carrying 10 reported missing in Alaska3 hours ago
-
Sexual violence against children soars in Haiti: UN4 hours ago
-
UN urges Trump to reverse ICC sanctions5 hours ago
-
President Xi hosts welcome banquet for Asian Winter Games opening ceremony guests5 hours ago
-
DR Congo conflict advances as UN warns of regional escalation5 hours ago
-
What does it mean to be French? PM calls for debate5 hours ago
-
Sweden to limit access to semi-automatic weapons after mass shooting: govt5 hours ago