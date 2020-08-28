UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Seizes Websites Of Iranian Companies Involved In Brokering Fuel Shipments To Venezuela

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 09:33 PM

US Seizes Websites of Iranian Companies Involved in Brokering Fuel Shipments to Venezuela

The United States seized three websites of Iranian companies involved in fuel shipments to Venezuela, the US Department of Justice said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The United States seized three websites of Iranian companies involved in fuel shipments to Venezuela, the US Department of Justice said in a statement on Friday.

"The Justice Department today announced the seizure of three websites used by three front companies: Mobin International, Sohar Fuel, and Oman Fuel, who arranged a multimillion Dollar fuel shipment by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a designated foreign terrorist organization, that was bound for Venezuela," the statement read.

Related Topics

Terrorist Dollar Oman United States Venezuela

Recent Stories

Civil Defense to exempt Emirati women from paying ..

5 minutes ago

Thousands Gather in US Capital to Protest Police B ..

2 minutes ago

PA to meet in chambers on September 2

2 minutes ago

EU's Borrell urges Russia not to intervene in Bela ..

2 minutes ago

Two children drown in a rainwater pound

2 minutes ago

The inter'l community need to act over Kashmir's f ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.