US Seizes Websites of Iranian Companies Involved in Brokering Fuel Shipments to Venezuela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States seized three websites of Iranian companies involved in fuel shipments to Venezuela, the US Department of Justice said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The United States seized three websites of Iranian companies involved in fuel shipments to Venezuela, the US Department of Justice said in a statement on Friday.

"The Justice Department today announced the seizure of three websites used by three front companies: Mobin International, Sohar Fuel, and Oman Fuel, who arranged a multimillion Dollar fuel shipment by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a designated foreign terrorist organization, that was bound for Venezuela," the statement read.