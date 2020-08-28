- Home
- US Seizes Websites of Iranian Companies Involved in Brokering Fuel Shipments to Venezuela
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 09:33 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The United States seized three websites of Iranian companies involved in fuel shipments to Venezuela, the US Department of Justice said in a statement on Friday.
"The Justice Department today announced the seizure of three websites used by three front companies: Mobin International, Sohar Fuel, and Oman Fuel, who arranged a multimillion Dollar fuel shipment by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a designated foreign terrorist organization, that was bound for Venezuela," the statement read.