US, Select APEC Members Reiterate Support for Ukraine - Joint Statement

The United States and five member states of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) on Thursday issued a joint statement reiterating their support for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The United States and five member states of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) on Thursday issued a joint statement reiterating their support for Ukraine.

The United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, Korea and New Zealand issued the joint statement at the conclusion of the APEC finance ministers meeting held in Bangkok, Thailand.

"Together with the international community and in close cooperation with the government of Ukraine, we remain committed to supporting Ukraine," the statement said.

The countries said in the statement that they will further step up efforts to overcome the food crisis in coordination with international organizations and development partners.

"(I)n this context, (we) will focus on supporting affected economies in protecting vulnerable populations from the impact of food price shocks and on lifting of export restrictions on food and fertilizers," the statement said.

The countries also expressed concerns about the volatility in the energy markets and the need to promote energy resilience, access and security in the region the statement said.

In addition, the countries reiterated their support for the so-called "rules-based international order" that they say underpins an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific region and called for Russia to immediately withdraw its military from Ukraine, the statement added.