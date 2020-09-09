UrduPoint.com
US Selects Buyer For Chief Of Mission Residence Near Tel Aviv - Embassy

Wed 09th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The US government has selected the buyer for the former Chief of Mission residence in Israel, the American embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The buyer was selected solely on the basis of having submitted the highest and best offer. The selected buyer and the unsuccessful bidders have been notified," the embassy said.

US diplomats expect to vacate the property, located in Tel Aviv's neighborhood of Herzliya, by next spring without further plans to continue leasing or renting it, the embassy added.

"The short-term lease of the property between the closing date and the Spring of 2021 allows for an orderly transition period to remove and safeguard government property," the statement said.

This sale of the residence fully secures the US embassy move to Jerusalem, announced by President Donald Trump in December 2017. The decision means that the US formally recognized Jerusalem as Israel's undivided capital.

So far, only Guatemala moved its embassy to Jerusalem, while most countries condemned Washington's initiative.

Last Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Serbia would move its embassy to Jerusalem by next July, becoming the first European country to do so.

