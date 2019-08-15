UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Self-Initiates Probe Into Corrosion-Resistant Steel Imports - Commerce Department

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 11:14 AM

US Self-Initiates Probe Into Corrosion-Resistant Steel Imports - Commerce Department

The United States self-initiated new investigations into the possible circumvention of US trade laws involving exports of corrosion-resistant steel products, the Department of Commerce said in a news release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The United States self-initiated new investigations into the possible circumvention of US trade laws involving exports of corrosion-resistant steel products, the Department of Commerce said in a news release on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Department of Commerce announced the self-initiation of new inquiries into possible circumvention involving exports of certain corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) made with substrate from China or Taiwan, completed in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Malaysia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and then exported to the United States," the release said.

The goal of the inquiries is to determine whether the imports are circumventing US trade laws.

While circumvention probes are typically initiated after allegations made by US industry, this is the first time the Commerce Department has initiated such investigations.

Should the Commerce Department determine that circumvention is occurring, it will instruct Customs and Border Protection to begin collection cash deposits on those imports.

Related Topics

Exports China UAE Guatemala South Africa United States Costa Rica United Arab Emirates Malaysia Border Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 August 2019

1 hour ago

ECB Calls on UK Banks to Step Up Transferring Oper ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Support for Yemen's Southern Transitional Coun ..

2 minutes ago

UK Freezes $120 Mln Worth of Assets Suspected of O ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.