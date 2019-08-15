US Self-Initiates Probe Into Corrosion-Resistant Steel Imports - Commerce Department

The United States self-initiated new investigations into the possible circumvention of US trade laws involving exports of corrosion-resistant steel products, the Department of Commerce said in a news release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The United States self-initiated new investigations into the possible circumvention of US trade laws involving exports of corrosion-resistant steel products, the Department of Commerce said in a news release on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Department of Commerce announced the self-initiation of new inquiries into possible circumvention involving exports of certain corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) made with substrate from China or Taiwan, completed in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Malaysia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and then exported to the United States," the release said.

The goal of the inquiries is to determine whether the imports are circumventing US trade laws.

While circumvention probes are typically initiated after allegations made by US industry, this is the first time the Commerce Department has initiated such investigations.

Should the Commerce Department determine that circumvention is occurring, it will instruct Customs and Border Protection to begin collection cash deposits on those imports.