UrduPoint.com

US Sells $56Mln In Seized Cryptocurrency, First Step To Help Fraud Victims - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Sells $56Mln in Seized Cryptocurrency, First Step to Help Fraud Victims - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The US government began liquidating the largest single recovery of a cryptocurrency fraud, $56 million, described as an initial step to help victims of a $2 billion fraud, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"The government will maintain custody of the seized proceeds in cryptocurrency wallets and intends to use these funds to provide restitution to the victims pursuant to a future restitution order by the court at sentencing," the Justice Department said in a press release.

On Friday, US District Judge Todd Robinson granted a Justice Department request to liquidate approximately $56 million in fraud proceeds seized from the promoter of the cryptocurrency BitConnect.

The liquidation is the largest single recovery of a cryptocurrency fraud by the United States to date, the release said.

The court's liquidation order followed a September 1 guilty plea by BitConnect promoter Glenn Arcaro, 44, to charges of conspiracy to defraud, the release said.

Arcaro consented to the seizure and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison in his sentencing on January 7, 2022, the release added.

The scheme fraudulently induced investors to purchase more than $2 billion in BitConnect, according to the release.

Related Topics

United States Cryptocurrency January September From Government Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2021

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2021

26 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak launches the &#039;Global Toler ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak launches the &#039;Global Tolerance Alliance&#039; and opens ..

41 minutes ago
 Russia Anti-Satellite Missile Test Shows Disregard ..

Russia Anti-Satellite Missile Test Shows Disregard for Security in Space - White ..

3 minutes ago
 Study explains effect of pandemic-related drop in ..

Study explains effect of pandemic-related drop in emissions

3 minutes ago
 NACTA announces national poster contest results

NACTA announces national poster contest results

3 minutes ago
 UAE pioneering endeavours in climate action are im ..

UAE pioneering endeavours in climate action are impressive: Director-General of ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.