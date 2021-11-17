US Sells $56Mln in Seized Cryptocurrency, First Step to Help Fraud Victims - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The US government began liquidating the largest single recovery of a cryptocurrency fraud, $56 million, described as an initial step to help victims of a $2 billion fraud, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"The government will maintain custody of the seized proceeds in cryptocurrency wallets and intends to use these funds to provide restitution to the victims pursuant to a future restitution order by the court at sentencing," the Justice Department said in a press release.

On Friday, US District Judge Todd Robinson granted a Justice Department request to liquidate approximately $56 million in fraud proceeds seized from the promoter of the cryptocurrency BitConnect.

The liquidation is the largest single recovery of a cryptocurrency fraud by the United States to date, the release said.

The court's liquidation order followed a September 1 guilty plea by BitConnect promoter Glenn Arcaro, 44, to charges of conspiracy to defraud, the release said.

Arcaro consented to the seizure and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison in his sentencing on January 7, 2022, the release added.

The scheme fraudulently induced investors to purchase more than $2 billion in BitConnect, according to the release.