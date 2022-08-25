UrduPoint.com

US Sen. Blackburn Lands In Taiwan For 3-Day Visit - Live Feed

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 10:01 PM

US Sen. Blackburn Lands in Taiwan for 3-Day Visit - Live Feed

US Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn landed in Taiwan on Thursday for what is expected to be a three-day visit, according to a live broadcast

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) US Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn landed in Taiwan on Thursday for what is expected to be a three-day visit, according to a live broadcast.

Blackburn's visit comes on the heels of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit in early August that outraged Beijing and resulted in extensive military exercises around Taiwan.

