US Sen. Blackburn Lands in Taiwan for 3-Day Visit - Live Feed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) US Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn landed in Taiwan on Thursday for what is expected to be a three-day visit, according to a live broadcast.

Blackburn's visit comes on the heels of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit in early August that outraged Beijing and resulted in extensive military exercises around Taiwan.