US Sen. Blackburn on Visit to Taiwan Reiterates Support for Island

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) US Sen. Marsha Blackburn met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday morning, declaring that the US stands with Taiwan.

"The CCP will stop at nothing to achieve global domination and destroy Taiwan's independence," she tweeted. "That's why I'm in Taipei to discuss ways to strengthen our relationships with Tsai Ing-wen."

She had called Taiwan the US' "strongest partner in the Indo-Pacific Region" in a release upon her arrival, saying she would "not be bullied by Communist China" into turning her back on the self-governed island.

Blackburn, who is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, tweeted Friday that she was helping lead the effort in Congress to increase military support to Taiwan and security for Pacific Island nations.

Blackburn arrived in Taipei on Thursday, following visits to Fiji, the Solomon Islands, and Papua New Guinea.

In a video posted after her meeting with Tsai, the Tennessee senator said they had also made time to discuss "Tennessee, semiconductors and how this affects our auto, our appliance, our health information technology industries." She noted that she would also meet with Taiwan's security, defense, and foreign ministry officials.