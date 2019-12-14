UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sen Graham Proposes Alternative To JCPOA, Does Not Object To Iran Having Nuclear Power

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 09:23 PM

US Sen Graham Proposes Alternative to JCPOA, Does Not Object to Iran Having Nuclear Power

US Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has proposed an alternative to the Iran nuclear deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and is not opposed to Iran having nuclear power as long as producing a nuclear bomb is guaranteed impossible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) US Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has proposed an alternative to the Iran nuclear deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and is not opposed to Iran having nuclear power as long as producing a nuclear bomb is guaranteed impossible.

"I think a good alternative to the JCPOA would be a regional agreement where people can have nuclear power but the fuel will be provided outside the region so that nobody can have a march to a bomb," Graham said while speaking at the annual Doha Forum in Qatar on Saturday.

The senator from South Carolina acknowledged the desire of Iran and Arab nations to have their nuclear power facilities but noted that most nations with that capacity import enriched uranium from abroad.

"I've never objected to Iran having a nuclear power program, I object to the Iranians enriching uranium; given their behavior, I don't trust them," Graham also said, while delivering a keynote speech at the forum.

In 2015, Iran, the United Kingdom, the US, China, Russia, France, Germany and the European Union signed the JCPOA. It stipulated that Tehran significantly limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

In May 2018, the US withdrew from the deal and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran. Roughly a year later, Tehran responded by warning that it would steadily abandon its JCPOA obligations every 60 days unless the other signatories helped facilitate continued oil and other trade with Iran. It has since been gradually following through on its warnings, and on November 7, Tehran began its fourth stage in the process enriching uranium at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

Related Topics

Exchange Import Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Oil Qatar Germany Tehran Doha United Kingdom March May November 2015 2018 From Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Lawyers, doctors tarnished country's image: Govern ..

2 minutes ago

Indian nefarious expansionist designs to be thwart ..

2 minutes ago

'Beware a wounded buffalo,' warns new South Africa ..

3 minutes ago

Christmas mayhem feared as French transport strike ..

3 minutes ago

Crashed Chile plane had emergency in 2016: air for ..

6 minutes ago

Dutch police arrest climate protesters at Schiphol ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.