US Sen. Johnson Has Not Applied for Russia Visa Despite Claims About Visa Denial - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The Russian Embassy in the United States said that US Sen. Ron Johnson, who said that Moscow denied his visa, had not applied for a visa in the Russian diplomatic mission.

On Monday, Johnson said in a statement that he had been denied a visa by the Russian government to enter the country as part of a congressional delegation, focused on a direct dialogue with Russian officials.

"The senator did not apply for a visa at our Embassy and did not inform about his plans to visit Russia," the embassy said in a statement, posted on its Twitter page.

The Russian diplomatic mission pointed out that it had repeatedly called on the United States to remove lawmakers from travel bans as the first move toward ending the practice of blacklists.

"Senator Ron Johnson's groundless accusations against Russia leave no doubts - he is ready not for a dialogue, but a confrontation. In his usual russophobic manner he distorts Russian foreign policy and allows himself rude remarks. Based on that it is unlikely one can seriously take his statements of alleged intentions to restore direct dialogue with Russian parliamentarians," the statement added.

Johnson, who is a member of the Republican Party, spearheaded several bills seeking to target Russia in retaliation for alleged aggression in Ukraine, which Moscow denies. He has also pushed for sanctions, related to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.