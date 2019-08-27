UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sen. Johnson Has Not Applied For Russia Visa Despite Claims About Visa Denial - Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 08:00 AM

US Sen. Johnson Has Not Applied for Russia Visa Despite Claims About Visa Denial - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The Russian Embassy in the United States said that US Sen. Ron Johnson, who said that Moscow denied his visa, had not applied for a visa in the Russian diplomatic mission.

On Monday, Johnson said in a statement that he had been denied a visa by the Russian government to enter the country as part of a congressional delegation, focused on a direct dialogue with Russian officials.

"The senator did not apply for a visa at our Embassy and did not inform about his plans to visit Russia," the embassy said in a statement, posted on its Twitter page.

The Russian diplomatic mission pointed out that it had repeatedly called on the United States to remove lawmakers from travel bans as the first move toward ending the practice of blacklists.

"Senator Ron Johnson's groundless accusations against Russia leave no doubts - he is ready not for a dialogue, but a confrontation. In his usual russophobic manner he distorts Russian foreign policy and allows himself rude remarks. Based on that it is unlikely one can seriously take his statements of alleged intentions to restore direct dialogue with Russian parliamentarians," the statement added.

Johnson, who is a member of the Republican Party, spearheaded several bills seeking to target Russia in retaliation for alleged aggression in Ukraine, which Moscow denies. He has also pushed for sanctions, related to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter Visit Nord United States Visa Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Stocks skittish as markets track Trump tweets

8 hours ago

Third seed Pliskova battles into US Open second ro ..

8 hours ago

US star Lloyd believes women could thrive in NFL

8 hours ago

Pakistan Medical Association Multan demands implem ..

8 hours ago

French Open champion Barty fights back for US Open ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan presents case of Kashmir ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.