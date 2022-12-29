UrduPoint.com

US Sen. Ron Johnson Calls On Democrats To Join FBI Politicization Probe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 08:38 PM

US Sen. Ron Johnson Calls on Democrats to Join FBI Politicization Probe

Republican US Sen. Ron Johnson is urging his Democratic colleagues to join congressional investigations into the alleged politicization of federal agencies such as the FBI, according to a statement released Thursday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Republican US Sen. Ron Johnson is urging his Democratic colleagues to join congressional investigations into the alleged politicization of Federal agencies such as the FBI, according to a statement released Thursday.

Republican lawmakers have called for probes into whether federal law enforcement agencies politicized their work, as is alleged in so-called Twitter Files - releases of internal company information that have exposed collaboration between Twitter and federal officials, including on suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 US presidential election.

"The corruption revealed in 'The Twitter Files' is only the tip of the iceberg - there's a much larger story that needs to be uncovered and exposed," Johnson said in a statement, as quoted by The Daily Signal.

"To find as much truth as possible, however, we need Democrats to put aside partisanship and join our efforts."

Johnson claimed that although the current "deep state" favors Democrats, politicized law enforcement, national security and intelligence agencies threaten freedom and democracy for the entire nation.

Johnson also reaffirmed his own commitment to assisting fellow lawmakers in any investigations.

House Republicans are expected to launch probes into the Hunter Biden laptop story, the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and other matters of political interest when they take control of the lower chamber next month. The committee investigating former US President Donald Trump and the January 6 Capitol riot will also be dissolved under the Republican-led House.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Democracy Twitter Company Trump Chamber January Democrats FBI 2020

Recent Stories

EU Likely to Emerge 'Emaciated' From Energy Crisis ..

EU Likely to Emerge 'Emaciated' From Energy Crisis as Costs Rise - Expert

1 minute ago
 30 tourist vehicles got stuck in snow at Pir China ..

30 tourist vehicles got stuck in snow at Pir Chinasi

1 minute ago
 PAF T20 Cricket Championships Trophy for Blind fro ..

PAF T20 Cricket Championships Trophy for Blind from Friday

1 minute ago
 Shahzad Sultan takes over command of South Punjab ..

Shahzad Sultan takes over command of South Punjab police

6 minutes ago
 CTP to take action against 'wheelies' on new year ..

CTP to take action against 'wheelies' on new year night

6 minutes ago
 HEDP restructured to support 14 flood-affected var ..

HEDP restructured to support 14 flood-affected varsities with Rs 1.6 bln allocat ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.