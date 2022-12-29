US Sen. Ron Johnson Calls on Democrats to Join FBI Politicization Probe

(@FahadShabbir)

Republican US Sen. Ron Johnson is urging his Democratic colleagues to join congressional investigations into the alleged politicization of federal agencies such as the FBI, according to a statement released Thursday.

Republican lawmakers have called for probes into whether federal law enforcement agencies politicized their work, as is alleged in so-called Twitter Files - releases of internal company information that have exposed collaboration between Twitter and federal officials, including on suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 US presidential election.

"The corruption revealed in 'The Twitter Files' is only the tip of the iceberg - there's a much larger story that needs to be uncovered and exposed," Johnson said in a statement, as quoted by The Daily Signal.

"To find as much truth as possible, however, we need Democrats to put aside partisanship and join our efforts."

Johnson claimed that although the current "deep state" favors Democrats, politicized law enforcement, national security and intelligence agencies threaten freedom and democracy for the entire nation.

Johnson also reaffirmed his own commitment to assisting fellow lawmakers in any investigations.

House Republicans are expected to launch probes into the Hunter Biden laptop story, the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and other matters of political interest when they take control of the lower chamber next month. The committee investigating former US President Donald Trump and the January 6 Capitol riot will also be dissolved under the Republican-led House.