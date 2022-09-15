US Sen. Rubio Calls for Sanctions on Algeria for Purchase of Russian Weapons - Letter

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) US Sen. Marco Rubio on Thursday sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling for sanctions on Algeria over its purchase of Russian-made weapons amid the conflict in Ukraine.

"I write with great concern with regard to the ongoing defense procurement between the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and the Russian Federation," the letter said. "I encourage you to take the threat Russia continues to pose to global stability seriously and to appropriately designate parties whose significant purchase of Russian materiel enables Russia's destabilizing actions."

Rubio believes Algeria's acquisition of weapons from Russia is subject to the 2017 Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act which directs the US President to impose sanctions designations against parties engaged in significant transactions with representatives of the defense or intelligence sectors of the Russian government.

Rubio is unhappy that no sanctions have been utilized against Algeria even though in 2021 alone the country purchased weapons from Russia worth $7 billion.

Earlier on Thursday, the United States targeted more than 30 Russian entities and dozens of individuals with sanctions amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.