UrduPoint.com

US Sen. Rubio Calls For Sanctions On Algeria For Purchase Of Russian Weapons - Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 09:28 PM

US Sen. Rubio Calls for Sanctions on Algeria for Purchase of Russian Weapons - Letter

US Sen. Marco Rubio on Thursday sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling for sanctions on Algeria over its purchase of Russian-made weapons amid the conflict in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) US Sen. Marco Rubio on Thursday sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling for sanctions on Algeria over its purchase of Russian-made weapons amid the conflict in Ukraine.

"I write with great concern with regard to the ongoing defense procurement between the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and the Russian Federation," the letter said. "I encourage you to take the threat Russia continues to pose to global stability seriously and to appropriately designate parties whose significant purchase of Russian materiel enables Russia's destabilizing actions."

Rubio believes Algeria's acquisition of weapons from Russia is subject to the 2017 Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act which directs the US President to impose sanctions designations against parties engaged in significant transactions with representatives of the defense or intelligence sectors of the Russian government.

Rubio is unhappy that no sanctions have been utilized against Algeria even though in 2021 alone the country purchased weapons from Russia worth $7 billion.

Earlier on Thursday, the United States targeted more than 30 Russian entities and dozens of individuals with sanctions amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Algeria United States 2017 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

PM meets Putin; reaffirms commitment to expand tra ..

PM meets Putin; reaffirms commitment to expand trade, security cooperation

7 minutes ago
 UN chief raises alarm over 'backsliding' of democr ..

UN chief raises alarm over 'backsliding' of democracy worldwide

7 minutes ago
 Imran trying all unethical-illegal options just to ..

Imran trying all unethical-illegal options just to regain power: Murtaza Abbasi

8 minutes ago
 Islamia University of Bahawalpur appreciated for d ..

Islamia University of Bahawalpur appreciated for discovering traces of Hakra civ ..

8 minutes ago
 Haris's unbeaten 50, Amad's final over sixes guide ..

Haris's unbeaten 50, Amad's final over sixes guide Balochistan to win

8 minutes ago
 Prime Minister , Belarus President discuss bilater ..

Prime Minister , Belarus President discuss bilateral relations; regional, int'l ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.