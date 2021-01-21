UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Able To Hold Confirmation Hearings, Impeachment Trial At Once - White House

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 11:50 AM

US Senate Able to Hold Confirmation Hearings, Impeachment Trial At Once - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The US Senate is capable of undertaking the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump while simultaneously holding confirmation hearings for President Joe Biden's chosen cabinet, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at her first briefing.

"We are confident that, just like the American people can, the Senate can also multitask and they can do their constitutional duty while continuing to conduct the business of the American people," Psaki said in response to a question the Senate's ability to juggle the two tasks.

The press secretary went on to say that Biden believes that going forward with the impeachment does not contradict his message of unity.

The president

"His view is that to bring the country together is to address the problems we're facing," Psaki said.

She added that Biden would leave the timing and specifics of the impeachment trial proceedings in the purview of the Congress.

Trump was impeached for a second time in the final weeks of his presidency for inciting insurrection against the US government in the aftermath of the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.

According to impeachment proceedings, after the lower House of Representatives votes to impeach, the upper chamber of the Senate conducts a trial, dull with witnesses and defenders, in order to pass conviction.

Related Topics

Senate Riots Business White House Trump Chamber January Congress Government Cabinet Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

PM says looking forward to work with US President ..

25 minutes ago

Du Plessis looking forward to his first Test on Pa ..

28 minutes ago

UAE Press: In war against virus, Dubai has set an ..

54 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 January 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.