US Senate Able to Hold Confirmation Hearings, Impeachment Trial At Once - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The US Senate is capable of undertaking the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump while simultaneously holding confirmation hearings for President Joe Biden's chosen cabinet, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at her first briefing.

"We are confident that, just like the American people can, the Senate can also multitask and they can do their constitutional duty while continuing to conduct the business of the American people," Psaki said in response to a question the Senate's ability to juggle the two tasks.

The press secretary went on to say that Biden believes that going forward with the impeachment does not contradict his message of unity.

The president

"His view is that to bring the country together is to address the problems we're facing," Psaki said.

She added that Biden would leave the timing and specifics of the impeachment trial proceedings in the purview of the Congress.

Trump was impeached for a second time in the final weeks of his presidency for inciting insurrection against the US government in the aftermath of the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.

According to impeachment proceedings, after the lower House of Representatives votes to impeach, the upper chamber of the Senate conducts a trial, dull with witnesses and defenders, in order to pass conviction.