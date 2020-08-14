UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Adjourns Until September 8 Without Reaching COVID-19 Relief Deal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:00 AM

US Senate Adjourns Until September 8 Without Reaching COVID-19 Relief Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The US Senate has adjourned until September without reaching a deal on a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) relief package.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell kept the chamber in session this week, which is technically the beginning of August recess, in a last-ditch effort to negotiate a COVID-19 relief bill, The Hill reported on Thursday.

The US Senate will return on September 8 while the US House is expected back on September 14.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump signed four executive actions on COVID-19 relief amid the lack of a compromise from Congress, which earlier this year passed $3 trillion worth of relief.  Trump's orders provide a payroll tax holiday to Americans earning less than $100,000 per year, grants $400 per week in unemployment benefits, loan relief and suspension of evictions.

Earlier on Thursday, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said there is no real need for another COVID-19 relief bill thanks to the orders signed by Trump to reopen school and protect workers.

Trump's Democratic rivals say his executive orders are unconstitutional and want a $600 payout restored that was in the previous relief package. The president, standing for reelection in November, is looking to revive the economy from a record decline of nearly 33 percent in the second quarter, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Loan Senate White House Trump Chamber August September November Congress From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE&#039;s historic diplo ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President&#039 ..

4 hours ago

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

4 hours ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of ..

4 hours ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.