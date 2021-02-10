UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Adopts Impeachment Procedures, Debates Constitutionality

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Senate Adopts Impeachment Procedures, Debates Constitutionality

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) US senators approved on Tuesday procedures and timelines for former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial and moved to debate on the constitutionality of the process.

The resolution "providing for procedures concerning the article of impeachment against Donald John Trump, former President of the United States", S.Res.47, was adopted by a vote of 89-11.

The Senate will have on Tuesday four hours to debate whether Trump is subject to its jurisdiction. Then, unless the case is dismissed on constitutional grounds, each side - the House of Representatives managers and Trump's lawyers - will be given 16 hours over two days to present their case.

There will be equal time for Senators' questions and for closing arguments as well as an opportunity to hold deliberations if the chamber so chooses.

Senators will afterwards vote on the Article of Impeachment and, if the former President is convicted by an unlikely two-thirds majority, will proceed to a verdict on whether he is "qualified to enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States."

Trump's lawyers urge the Senate to dismiss as unconstitutional and "self-evidently wrong" allegations that former President had a role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol by his loyalists who sought to prevent the congressional certification of his election loss. The lawyers also argued that impeachment is designed to remove officials from office, hence does not apply.

Related Topics

Election Attack Resolution Senate Vote Lawyers Trump United States Chamber January From

Recent Stories

Emirati 'Hope' probe nears Mars

3 minutes ago

Berlusconi emerges to back Draghi as Italy's new P ..

4 minutes ago

'Political decrees' show Maluana Fazl's dual stand ..

31 minutes ago

President travels on board BRT Peshawar bus, inter ..

31 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy Pedersen Says Plans to Attend Ast ..

31 minutes ago

UN General-Secretary Holds Phone Talks With Russia ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.