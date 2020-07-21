US Senate Adopts Measure in Defense Bill to Limit Transfer of Military Equipment to Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The US Senate added an amendment to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act that would limit the transfer of military equipment to local police departments in the United States and require training if such equipment is received.

The amendment was agreed to in a 90-10 vote.

Former President Barack Obama restricted the Defense Department from distributing surplus equipment to police departments amid a national outcry over the use of military equipment to quell riots in the US state of Missouri following the 2014 shooting death of an 18-year-old black man by a white police officer.

However, in August 2017, President Donald Trump signed an executive order fully restoring the military surplus distribution program.