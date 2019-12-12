US Senate Adopts Resolution Recognizing Armenian Genocide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The US Senate has joined the House of Representatives in passing a resolution to recognize the killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as genocide.

The Senate passed the resolution, which expresses "the sense of the Senate that it is the policy of the United States to commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance," according to the text submitted to Congress.

Senator Ted Cruz, one of several co-sponsors of the resolution drafted by Senator Bob Menendez, welcomed the passage of the legislation.

"This is the third week in a row we have come to the Senate floor seeking to pass this resolution. And I'm grateful that today we have succeeded. The Menendez-Cruz resolution affirms US recognition of the Armenian genocide," Cruz said.