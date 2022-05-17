UrduPoint.com

US Senate Advances $40Bln Ukraine Aid Bill, Setting Stage For Final Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2022 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The US Senate invoked cloture on a $40 billion Ukraine aid bill, moving forward the legislation for a final vote.

The Senate on Monday in a vote of 69-10 invoked cloture, as voting continued, ending debate on the legislation and setting the stage for the chamber to pass the bill.

The legislation's momentum was slowed by Senator Rand Paul on Thursday when he delayed an attempt to fast track the bill, citing concerns about US government spending, debt and inflation.

Paul also unsuccessfully attempted to add to the legislation an amendment that would authorize Federal oversight of the funding provided in the Ukraine aid legislation.

The House of Representatives earlier in May passed the legislation in a vote of 368-57. The bill would provide Ukraine with over $20 billion in military aid, $8.5 billion in economic aid, and over $6 billion in humanitarian assistance.

