UrduPoint.com

US Senate Advances Bill Granting Federal Protections To Same-Sex, Interracial Marriages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 02:40 AM

US Senate Advances Bill Granting Federal Protections to Same-Sex, Interracial Marriages

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The US Senate on Wednesday advanced bipartisan legislation granting Federal protections to same-sex and interracial marriages in the United States.

Senators voted to advance the Respect for Marriage Act in a 62-37 vote, setting the stage for passage by the upper chamber of Congress. A total of 60 votes are needed to limit debate on the legislation.

The bill requires the US federal government to recognize a marriage between two individuals if the marriage was valid in the state where it was performed and guarantees full faith and credit between states to valid marriages.

However, the bill does not require US states to issue marriage licenses contrary to their laws.

A bipartisan amendment to the legislation confirms that non-profit religious organizations will not be required to provide any services or goods for the celebration of same sex marriages, clarifies that the bill does not require or authorize recognition of polygamous marriages and prevents the bill from being used to diminish or repeal protections such as the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

"Through bipartisan collaboration, we've crafted commonsense language to confirm that this legislation fully respects and protects Americans' religious liberties and diverse beliefs, while leaving intact the core mission of the legislation to protect marriage equality," a bipartisan group of senators said in a statement on Monday.

The bill was passed by the US House of Representatives in July. Once passed by the Senate, the lower chamber will consider the amended version of the legislation before approving the bill to be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

Congress is currently meeting in a so-called "lame duck" session, occurring in the time between elections and the new class of lawmakers taking office in January. Democrats retained a majority in the Senate following midterm elections, while Republicans are slated to win a majority in the US House.

Related Topics

Senate Vote Marriage Same United States Chamber January July Democrats Congress From Government

Recent Stories

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisc ..

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisclosure Deals in Sexual Assault ..

2 hours ago
 Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing p ..

Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing person issue

2 hours ago
 Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Hap ..

Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Happen in Next Few Weeks - Top US ..

2 hours ago
 President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2 ..

President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2022

2 hours ago
 Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" ..

Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" for selling Toshakhana gifts

2 hours ago
 Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit ..

Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit cattle farmers

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.