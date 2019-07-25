US Senate Advances Bill to Make Fast-Track Infrastructure Measure Permanent - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The US Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee has advanced a bill that would permanently shorten the environmental review process for infrastructure projects including oil pipelines, Senator Rob Portman said on Wednesday.

"I'm pleased that the committee approved the bill [Federal Permitting Reform and Jobs Act] on a bipartisan basis today," Portman said in a press release. "The goal of this legislation is to make FAST-41's benefits permanent, apply it to more Federal projects to ensure they get done on time and under budget, and expand the authority of the Permitting Council to see to it that those things happen."

The bill builds on legislation that Portman pushed through Congress in 2015, the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act, which authorized streamlined permitting processes for a period of seven years.

Portman said his new bill would make the older legislation permanent and expand its reach to include more projects.

He added that the proposed legislation would leave environmental protections in place while accelerating the permitting process.

But environmental activists disputed the assertion, noting that the new legislation would apply to oil pipeline projects.

The Center for Biological Diversity said that under the new measure, big projects like the Keystone XL oil pipeline would be able to side-step environmental review during the permit process.

"It's shameful that senators are allowing more agencies to ignore the public's voice and rubber-stamp oil pipelines and other dangerous projects," said Paulo Lopes, a public lands policy specialist at the Center for Biological Diversity.

The FAST-41 bill was initially established to fast-track highway projects, but this new legislation would expand the provisions to include Army Crops of Engineers projects, Portman said.