US Senate Advances Bill to Repeal 1991, 2002 Iraq War Authorizations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The US Senate on Thursday advanced a bill to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs) against Iraq.

Senators passed a motion to proceed to consideration of the bill in a vote of 68-27, with 60 votes required for passage.

The bill received bipartisan support, with 41 senators from both parties co-sponsoring the legislation.

The 1991 AUMF permitted the United States' involvement in the Gulf War, while the 2002 AUMF allowed the invasion of Iraq to overthrow the government of Saddam Hussein.

Earlier on Wednesday, the White House Office of Management and Budget released a statement of administration policy expressing US President Joe Biden's support for the legislation.

Repealing the AUMFs would not impact current US military operations, the statement said. Moreover, the repeals would support the administration's commitment to strong and comprehensive relationships with Iraqi partners, the statement said.