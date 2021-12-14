US Senate Advances Final Version of $768Bln Defense Spending Bill

The US Senate on Tuesday advanced the final version of the $768 billion defense spending bill, setting it up for a final vote before it heads to President Joe Biden's desk

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The US Senate on Tuesday advanced the final version of the $768 billion defense spending bill, setting it up for a final vote before it heads to President Joe Biden's desk.

The Senate voted 86-13 to limit debate on the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The House of Representatives already passed the measure with a 363-70 vote.

The budget earmarks $7.1 billion for operations in the Indo-Pacific region, with initiatives to address challenges from China such as risks to supply chains for critical defense systems.

The defense spending bill also includes $4 billion for the European Deterrence Initiative and $300 million in security aid for Ukraine.

The legislation would also require biennial reporting on alleged Russian influence operations and campaigns targeting American military alliances.

The NDAA does not include sanctions against Russian sovereign debt or sanctions against Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline despite attempts by lawmakers to add them to the legislation amid rising tensions with Moscow over the buildup of forces near Ukraine.