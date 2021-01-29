US Senate Advances Mayorkas' Nomination for Homeland Security Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The US Senate on Thursday advanced Alejandro Mayorkas' nomination for the position Homeland Security Secretary.

The Senate voted 55-42 to limit debate on Mayorkas' nomination.

The Senate will hold a final vote on Monday to confirm Mayorkas' nomination.

If confirmed, Mayorkas would be the first immigrant to run the Department of Homeland Security.