US Senate Advances Measure To Block Strategic Petroleum Reserve Sales To China, Russia
Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 11:08 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The US Senate advanced an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Thursday to ban the sale of energy products from the United States' Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to US adversaries including China and Russia.
Senators passed the 60 vote threshold needed to advance the amendment, although voting continues.