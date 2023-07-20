Open Menu

US Senate Advances Measure To Block Strategic Petroleum Reserve Sales To China, Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 11:08 PM

US Senate Advances Measure to Block Strategic Petroleum Reserve Sales to China, Russia

The US Senate advanced an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Thursday to ban the sale of energy products from the United States' Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to US adversaries including China and Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The US Senate advanced an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Thursday to ban the sale of energy products from the United States' Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to US adversaries including China and Russia.

Senators passed the 60 vote threshold needed to advance the amendment, although voting continues.

Related Topics

Senate Russia China Vote Sale United States From

Recent Stories

Kirby Confirms US Cluster Munitions for Ukraine De ..

Kirby Confirms US Cluster Munitions for Ukraine Deployed in Field

18 seconds ago
 US Relayed Message to N. Korea That Private Crosse ..

US Relayed Message to N. Korea That Private Crossed Border on His Own - State De ..

20 seconds ago
 Kirby Says Expects Additional US Aid Package for U ..

Kirby Says Expects Additional US Aid Package for Ukraine in Coming Days

21 seconds ago
 EGA and Japan&#039;s ITOCHU sign MoU on aluminium ..

EGA and Japan&#039;s ITOCHU sign MoU on aluminium production growth

13 minutes ago
 RAKEZ hosts insightful B2B community event on expl ..

RAKEZ hosts insightful B2B community event on exploring the digital landscape

13 minutes ago
 BAP to fully participate in general elections

BAP to fully participate in general elections

5 minutes ago
FIA taking action against PTI's chief for not retu ..

FIA taking action against PTI's chief for not returning cipher to concern depart ..

5 minutes ago
 EIH Ethmar International Holding acquires stake in ..

EIH Ethmar International Holding acquires stake in Nirvana Holding

13 minutes ago
 New Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Not The End of It,' US ..

New Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Not The End of It,' US Exploring More Options - White ..

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thankful to Allah ov ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thankful to Allah over acquittal in "false" money ..

9 minutes ago
 Police get 5-day remand of brother accused of thre ..

Police get 5-day remand of brother accused of three sisters' murder

9 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Release FBI Form Alleging Biden Famil ..

US Lawmakers Release FBI Form Alleging Biden Family Bribery Scheme in Ukraine - ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World