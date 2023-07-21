US Senate Advances Measure to Block Strategic Petroleum Reserve Sales to China, Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The US Senate advanced an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Thursday to ban the sale of energy products from the United States' Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to US adversaries including China and Russia.

Senators advanced the legislation in a vote of 85 in favor and 14 opposed.

The amendment was sponsored by US Senator Ted Cruz, who backed the bipartisan measure alongside US Senator Joe Manchin.

The measure prohibits the US Energy Department from selling SPR petroleum products to any entity under the ownership or control of the Chinese Communist Party, the Russian Federation, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea or the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"We are unnecessarily and dangerously undermining our national security in any instance that we sell any part of this stockpile to the Chinese Communist Party or any company under its control," Cruz said in a statement on the measure.

The measure also requires the US Energy Department to only sell SPR petroleum products on the condition that they not be exported to any of the aforementioned countries.

The measure provides a possible waiver to the restriction, issuable by the US energy secretary in the interest of national security.