US Senate Advances Nomination For Biden Attorney General Pick Garland

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:40 AM

US Senate Advances Nomination for Biden Attorney General Pick Garland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The US Senate has advanced Merrick Garland's nomination to be the next US Attorney General.

The Senate on Tuesday voted 70-29 to limit debate on Garland's nomination, setting it up for a final the following day.

US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell was among the dozens of Republicans who voted in favor of advancing Garland's nomination.

In 2016, Garland was nominated by then-President Barack Obama for the Supreme Court but the Republican majority controlling the Senate refused to let his nomination be discussed until Obama left office.

More Stories From World

