US Senate Advances Nominations for Defense Secretary, Joint Chiefs Chair - Committee

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday approved the nominations of Mark Esper as secretary of defense and General Mark Milley as next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, paving the way for a full Senate

"Today, the Senate Armed Services Committee voted by voice to favorably report the nomination of Dr.

Mark Esper to be Secretary of Defense, as well as ... General Mark Milley to be Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff," the committee said in a press release.

The SASC also approved another 1,230 pending military nominations in the US Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, the release added.

The nominations were immediately reported to the floor following the committee's action, the release noted.