US Senate Advances Short-Term Spending Bill to Fund Government Through March 11

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The US Senate on Thursday advanced a House-passed short-term spending bill to keep the Federal government funded through March 11.

The US Senate voted 65-30 to limit debate on the legislation.

The Senate is expected to hold a final vote on Friday, hours before the measure expires at midnight.

Last year, the United States came close to experiencing a massive government shutdown centered around a fight over whether or not to raise the country's debt ceiling.

In December, Congress voted to raise the federal government's $28.9 trillion debt limit by $2.5 trillion.