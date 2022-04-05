WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The US Senate approved a motion to send the nomination of Supreme Court pick Kentanji Brown Jackson from the Judiciary Committee to the full Senate floor for consideration and a final vote later this week.

The US Senate on Monday voted 53-47 to bring Jackson's nomination to the Senate floor for consideration. The Senate is expected to hold a final vote as soon as Thursday to confirm Jackson's nomination, according to media reports.

Republican Senators Susan Collins, Mitt Romney, and Lisa Murkowsi joined all 50 Democratic senators to advance Jackson's nomination.