US Senate Advances War Powers Resolution to Limit US Military Action in Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The US Senate has advanced a war powers resolution to limit US military action in Iran without congressional authorization.

The Senate on Wednesday advanced the war powers resolution with a 51-45 vote, setting the stage for a final vote expected on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump urged the Senate not to support the resolution, adding that now is not a time to show "weakness" and that it sends a "bad signal."

Eight Republican senators broke away from the party and voted in favor of the resolution.

The measure requires that any military action with Iran must be explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or a specific authorization for use of military force.

In early January, the US House of Representatives adopted a war powers resolution to limit the Trump administration's authorization to conduct military action against Iran without Congress' approval.

On January 3, the United States, under Trump's direction, killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad's international airport. Iran retaliated on Wednesday by firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq hosting US forces.