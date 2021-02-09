WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Democrats and Republicans in the US Senate agreed on a structure and timing of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial that is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

"All parties have agreed to a structure that will ensure a fair and honest Senate impeachment trial of the former President. Each side will have ample time to make their arguments," Schumer said on Monday evening.

Each side - the House of Representatives managers acting as the prosecution and Trump's lawyers - will be given 16 hours over two days to present their case.

"If managers decide they want witnesses, there will be a vote on that, which is the option they requested in regard to witnesses. The trial will also accommodate a request from the former President council to pause the trial during the Sabbath. The trial will break on Friday afternoon before sundown and will not resume until Sunday afternoon," Schumer said.

There will be equal time for Senators' questions and for closing arguments as well as an opportunity for the Senate to hold deliberations if it so chooses.

"And then we will vote on the Article of Impeachment. And if the former President is convicted we will proceed to a vote on whether he is qualified to enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States," Schumer said.

Trump's opponents seek to use the sole Article of Impeachment - the allegation he incited insurrection - to permanently bar him from holding public office, including running for president in 2024.

Trump's legal defense team urged the Senate earlier to dismiss as unconstitutional the trial given that Trump is not longer in office.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest lawmakers certifying elector slates from several states that Trump has claimed are invalid and robbed him of election victory.

Last month, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump and passed the case to the Senate, who will be sitting as a court starting and decide whether to acquit the former president or find him guilty. The Constitution requires a two-thirds majority for conviction, meaning that at least 17 of the 50 Senate Republicans have to join their Democratic colleagues.

Trump has reiterated that during his speech on January 6, he called on his supporters to protest "peacefully and patriotically."